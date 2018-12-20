NORTH PORT — More than three months after the slaying of a Port Charlotte resident whose body was found in North Port, a Punta Gorda man is facing second-degree murder and other charges, authorities said.
On Wednesday, North Port Police arrested Juan Salazar-Diaz, 21, of Punta Gorda, in connection with the Sept. 8 slaying of Tyren Kinard.
Salazar-Diaz, whose address is 26061 Sandhill Blvd., in the Deep Creek subdivision, is facing charges of second-degree murder, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kinard’s father, Gary, said Wednesday afternoon he was “relieved” an arrest had been made. He had been notified of the arrest moments earlier.
On Wednesday afternoon, investigators had taped off Salazar-Diaz’s residence as the investigation continues.
Kinard, 21, of Port Charlotte, was found dead laying face down near the intersection of Red Oak Road and Sawyer Circle, just within North Port city limits.
Two days later, Kinard’s vehicle was discovered with two bullet holes in the driver side window and what appeared to be dried blood inside the vehicle on the 26000 block of Explorer Road in Deep Creek.
The vehicle was found less than a quarter of mile from Salazar-Diaz’s home, reports show.
Authorities first interviewed him on Nov. 7 at the Punta Gorda Adult Probation Office about the investigation. A redacted probable cause affidavit states Salazar-Diaz was initially agreeable to discuss the case.
His arresting documents do not disclose if he’s currently employed.
DNA collected from the vehicle was sent to the state forensics lab and included latent fingerprints.
“Diligent investigative work, along with DNA evidence, played a major role in this case,” North Port Police said in a news release. “Even without the victim’s cellphone, detectives were able to verify the last number called by the victim was to Salazar.”
Kinard’s cellphone was not recovered during the search of the crime scene or within the vehicle.
“The vehicle had two gunshot holes in the driver-side door. DNA evidence was found on multiple items,” investigators said in the news release. “These items were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for DNA and latent fingerprint analysis. The evidence came back with positive results indicating Salazar.”
Kinard, on social media, went by the name Londonn Moore and some knew Moore as transgendered, living life as a female. It led an effort by authorities to reach out to the LGBTQ community to track down what may have led to Kinard’s death.
Kinard’s driver’s license and legal name is Tyren Kinard. The Sun’s standard is to discuss people by their chosen pronoun and gender, but is unable to establish a clear distinction in this instance.
Along with the online use of Londonn Moore that led to an expanded investigation, Kinard’s travel the day before the slain was also a challenge. He was known to be in Tampa before his death and Fort Myers the day he was killed.
Cellphone records showed that two calls were made from Kinard’s phone on the day before and on his death.
Two calls were made on Sept. 7 at 11:57 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. the final call from the phone was made at 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 8.
North Port Police said it was a concerted effort to identify a suspect in the slaying, and stress the investigation isn’t over.
“I’m very proud and thankful for everyone who has contributed to this case,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in the news release. “From road patrol and crime scene technicians to state agencies, neighboring agencies, and of course our detectives. They’ve all spent long hours making this investigation a top priority. We’ve worked hard and will continue to insure justice is served for our victim and their family.”
Garrison also said Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue contributed greatly to the investigation.
Salazar-Diaz is a convicted felon. He was arrested in 2013 in Lee County for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon, short-barreled gun rifle or machine gun, according to court records. Salazar-Diaz was 16 at the time of the crime.
In 2017, Salazar-Diaz was arrested in North Port following a traffic stop. During the stop, Salazar-Diaz fled from police. He didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
While an arrest has been made, the North Port Police Department continues to investigate the slaying of Kinard and are asking those with additional information to come forward. Those who may have heard or seen something in connection to the case are urged to contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or email him at cmaki@northportpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.