NORTH PORT — The Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the driver in the fatal dump truck crash on River Road, but did say he was from Punta Gorda and that a dog traveling with him was also killed in the crash.
The wreck happened at about 11:35 a.m. Monday about one-half mile from U.S. 41. The driver, who was hauling rock, was northbound on River Road and approaching Playmore Road.
The right-front tire blew out, causing the truck to go off the road to the right and slamming into the pole, the FHP reported Tuesday.
The crash snapped the pole, ejecting the 53-year-old driver through the front window. The driver died, as did a dog that was also in the truck, the report states.
The 110-foot concrete power pole snapped at its base and tumbled down, causing a second break near the top.
The crash disrupted electrical service for about 3,000 Florida Power & Light customers in North Port and Port Charlotte for a short time.
FPL crews had to turn off portions of the power supply to allow emergency workers to get to the truck.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
River Road between U.S. 41 and Winchester Boulevard was closed to traffic for a portion of the afternoon and into the evening.
