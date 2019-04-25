NORTH PORT - The city of North Port and CoolToday Park have several events set up for the rest of the week and weekend.
At 6:30 p.m. tonight, the first Movie Night at the Ballpark takes place with the showing of "Field of Dreams" at CoolToday Park. The Academy award winning movie is consistently ranked among the best baseball films ever made. It stars Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball diamond among his corn crops and, mystically, the 1919 Chicago White Sox arrive to play on it.
The Movie Nights will take place the second and fourth Thursdays at the ballpark and is presented by Venice Pier Group.
On Saturday, Tree Fair 2019 takes place in North Port.
It is set from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at North Port Community Education Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
People for Trees has been sponsoring the tree festivals since 1999.
People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group led by Alice White of North Port.
The day will include a Fairy Garden led by “Rev. Faerie” Elaine Silver “who will also provide the musical entertainment. Children are invited to wear their best fairy attire,” according to a news release.
The Fairy Garden entertainment begins at 11 a.m.
Also included is the annual Fairy House exhibit/contest.
Several prizes will be awarded, including a $50 cash prize for “Best of Show.” Categories include: adult entry (ages 19 and older); teen entry (ages 13-18) and child entry (12 and under.)
For more information, contact White 941-468-2486; email treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefor trees.com.
Less based on entertainment or education and more on need, North Port is hosting Take Back Day with North Port Police accepting unused medication from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the North Port Police Department. Syringes can be dropped off at North Port Fire Rescue Departments.
The Police Department is at 4980 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
