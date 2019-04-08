NORTH PORT — A sixth-grader at Sarasota Academy of the Arts contemplated suicide after other students told her to take a wire and hang herself, her father alleges.
A few days later, her family woke to find an officer banging on their door. The girl had sent a photo of herself swallowing pills to her friend.
She was rushed to an emergency room and was later taken to a behavioral health care center.
She would spend a week there, followed by another three more at another facility before finally returning home.
Nathan, whose last name has been withheld to protect his daughter’s privacy, remembers the incident and wonders why he didn’t see it coming.
“I failed her,” he said. “I didn’t do what I needed to do.”
Cheryl Korwin, principal of Sarasota Academy of the Arts, a K-8 charter school in northern Sarasota County, declined to comment, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which protects student education records, including disciplinary actions.
The girl has since stopped attending the school, her father said. Her parents have decided to home-school her for the rest of the year.
Nearly 157,000 people aged 10 to 24 are treated in emergency rooms for self-inflicted injuries each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bullying, along with other risk factors, increases the chance that a young person will engage in suicide-related behavior, the CDC said in a report.
Nathan stood before the Sarasota County School Board at a March 5 meeting to question what the consequences would be for the students who bullied his daughter.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said district officials would look into the incident to find out whether the district’s bullying policy was followed. Upon learning the girl attended a charter school, district officials advised her father to speak to the school’s governing board.
Although charter schools can follow the policies set by the district, they have the freedom to adopt their own.
Three charter schools in the region align their bullying policy with the district’s.
Principals’ viewsThe Sun spoke to principals to discuss how they respond to bullying.
Imagine School at North Port, a K-12 charter school serving 1,167 students, implemented a social and emotional learning curriculum to teach students how to deal with difficult emotions and encourage them to seek help if needed.
In the wake of the Parkland shooting last year, the state passed a law that requires charter schools, like district-run schools, to have a mental health plan.
The curriculum is part of that plan, along with the Devereux Student Strengths Assessment, which is used to evaluate students’ social and emotional skills.
Aleischa Coover, principal of the school’s elementary campus, said teachers use the curriculum to help students resolve conflicts. Students are encouraged to ask each other what they were thinking when the conflict happened and what they think needs to happen to make things right.
Among elementary students, bullying is most often reported by their parents, Coover said.
“They may write us an email or call us and say, ‘I think so and so is bullying my student,’ and sometimes once we investigate and dig a little deeper we realize that there’s actually a conflict going on that maybe the alleged bully did something to the student, but we found out that the student was able to stick up for themselves, go tell the teacher and the teacher was able to resolve the situation,” Coover said.
These conflicts may require intervention, she added, but do not meet the school’s definition of bullying.
“When we’re looking at bullying, we’re looking at targeted repetitive behavior over time that really has an emotional impact on the student,” Coover said. “A lot of times these incidents are isolated incidents, they’re not repetitive and they’re not necessarily targeted at one student all of the time.”
Charlotte CountyIn Charlotte County, there are fewer charter schools: Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, Babcock Ranch Neighborhood School, and Crossroads Hope Academy.
Though the schools are not regulated by the district, they abide by many of the same policies and protocols.
Babcock Ranch Principal Shannon Treece said they follow the exact process as the district.
The district has a bully button on the homepage of its website, where parents or students can anonymously report a case of bullying. Instances of bullying that occurred at one of the charter schools can also be submitted through the bully button.
“We are small now, so it’s great for relationship building,” Treece said.
Babcock Ranch currently has 338 students enrolled in kindergarten through seventh grade.
Florida SouthWestern is a public charter high school, therefore, they follow standards set by the Florida Department of Education and the Charlotte County Public Schools student code of conduct and student progression plan.
“We are not a private school that can create courses or change graduation requirements,” Principal Michelle Weir said.
“The main difference in us and the other public high schools is that our students enter from an application and random lottery,” Weir said.
Weir said Florida SouthWestern students must qualify for full-time early admission to college by the start of their junior year.
Small schools, smaller problems?Steve Smith, principal of SKY Academy, a charter middle school in Venice serving 170 students, said the school has a mentor-mentee program intended to help students feel comfortable going to a staff member to report bullying. He said every staff member at the school, himself included, serves as a mentor for a group of 15 to 18 students.
Smith, who was the former assistant principal of Heron Creek Middle School, noted having a lower number of students made it easier to identify and respond to bullying.
“Because we’re small, everybody is kind of aware of everybody’s business,” Smith said. “When you have 2,200 students, that’s a lot of staff and a lot of students and sometimes things can get, maybe unintentionally, pushed to the side.”
School Board Member Eric Robinson disagreed, arguing the district has a wider array of options for dealing with bullying than charter schools, including placing a student in Florida Virtual School and reassigning them to another public school.
Robinson noted that the district has a number of psychologists and mental health therapists on staff, in addition to social workers who make home visits.
“Obviously the more students you have, it’s harder to identify the situation, but we have processes in place and I think we have a lot more emotional wellness support than most charter schools have,” Robinson said. “They’re not going to have social workers and psychologists to the degree that we do. Because if they only have 200 students, it’s just not economically feasible for them to have all that level of support that we have.”
The district employs 22 full-time psychologists and contracts 20 mental health therapists. There are 12 social workers and 11 home school liaisons working for the district, along with a total of 92 counselors employed at its elementary, middle and high schools.
Jonathan Cooley, principal of Student Leadership Academy, a charter middle school in Venice serving 260 students, said the district has more funding for counselors and psychologists, adding that it is even harder for smaller charter schools to afford these costs.
None of the charter schools in the region have full-time psychologists.
Imagine School at North Port contracts three psychologists — one is on campus at least four days a week, the other two provide services on an as-needed basis. Student Leadership Academy has one psychologist working on campus two to three days a week, while SKY Academy has one available as needed.
Robinson also noted that a charter school can simply ask students involved in bullying incidents to leave the school.
“It’s a lot easier for them to kick a kid out or not renew his contract or ask him not to come back than it is for us,” Robinson said. “We have to find solutions to the problem rather than just put a Band-Aid on the problem. We have a responsibility to both kids in the situation. A charter school could simply not allow somebody to come back.”
But removing a student from the school does not help that child, Cooley said.
“We could, by policy, if this (bullying) continues and the student’s not functioning under our student school contract and the parent school contract, we can reassign them and send them back to their district school,” Cooley said. “But that’s not going to solve the problem, so we don’t do that. We want to make sure we help them cope and deal with these things.”
Check on the childrenWhen the girl who tried to kill herself returned home, her father started checking on her more often.
Even on her good days, he makes sure she’s not left alone.
He stays home with his daughter three days a week, enjoying the time he gets to spend with her. After the incident, he thought maybe he should have worked less.
In three years, his daughter will be 16. He plans to give her a black 2000 Chevrolet tracker he inherited from his father, something the two can tinker with over the next few years. Something he hopes his daughter will look forward to.
