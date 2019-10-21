North Port's new Aquatic Center, at 6205 W. Price Blvd., opened for the first time Monday afternoon. The center, which features water slides, a lazy lagoon, childrens' pool and a competitive lap pool, is open from 4-7 p.m. weeknights, and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $6 to $8 for city residents, and $10 to $12 for nonresidents. For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.cityofnorthport.com and search for Aquatic Center for a full schedule of fees.
