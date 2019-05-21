NORTH PORT — A fire in Rambler’s Rest destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon at the mobile home park near U.S. 41 and River Road.
The blaze was reported about 1:45 p.m. to 911 dispatchers. It was extinguished by about 2:30 p.m., according to Sarasota County media relations officer Drew Winchester.
Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the blaze.
There were no reports of anyone injured, Winchester said.
Local officials with Rambler’s Rest had no comment on the fire. A message was left with the corporate office Tuesday afternoon.
