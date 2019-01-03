NORTH PORT — A fire tore through a truck driving along Interstate 75 Wednesday morning, destroying it and about a half-dozen vehicles it was hauling.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, according to North Port authorities. The fire was at about the 175 mile marker, about 4 miles southeast of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Along with North Port Police, North Port Fire Rescue and units out of Charlotte County all assisted with the blaze.
The situation closed down southbound lanes of the interstate for less than an hour. Traffic slowed in northbound lanes as smoke from the blaze wafted into its side of the interstate.
