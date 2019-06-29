NORTH PORT - It's not quite as old as reading the Declaration of Independence from the Old State House in Boston on July 4, but a local tradition will race off to help celebrate the nation's birthday Thursday morning.
The Firecracker 5K celebrates its 13th year with its 3.1 mile run and 1 mile track fun run.
The run sets off a 7:30 a.m. at North Port High School, 6400 W Price Blvd., North Port.
The Independence Day race ends with all participants will receive a finisher's flag metal to help celebrate July 4.
There will also be awards for a variety of runners and walkers. Awards will go to runners winning first-through-third places in age groups on five-year increments along with an overall winner, masters winner, grand masters winner, senior grand masters winner and veterans winner.
Along with running awards, there will be awards for most patriotic costume and special awards to the top three male or female "local heroes," according to race organizers - that includes members or veterans of the military, fire or police organizations.
The course is on hard grass and gravel along with about 800 meters on asphalt.
"The course is very flat and well marked," organizers said.
Proceeds benefit North Port High School athletics and its cross country program.
Packet pick-up for those registering early is from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at IL Primo Pizza & Wings, 16979 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Costs to run the race are $30 until July 4; anyone registring the day of the Firecracker 5K will pay $35. Runners aged 14 and under are $15.
The morning opens at 6 a.m. Thursday with check in or last-minute registrations. The 5K run begins at 7:30 a.m. with awards taking place at 8:30 a.m. The course closes at 10 a.m.
To register online, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/NorthPort/NorthPortFirecracker5K
