NORTH PORT -- A man was arrested Monday for allegedly blowing up the mailbox of a North Port home, according to the North Port Police Department.
Gregory Bryant Jr., 20, of North Port, was charged with two counts of possession or discharge of a destructive device with intent to cause bodily harm and criminal mischief of $200 or less.
Police responded to the 8400 block of Trionfo Avenue after receiving a report of criminal mischief.
A neighbor told police he heard two big bangs and saw the mailbox had been destroyed when he walked outside, but he didn't see anyone around.
The homeowner told authorities he didn't see or hear anything.
Authorities left the scene of the incident and responded to 4100 block of Nele Street, where they met with three possible suspects.
One said he was at Bryant's house for his birthday party, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to the report, he told police Bryant started to set off fireworks and ran down the street, while he stayed in the driveway.
After hearing a big bang, he said he saw Bryant running back to the house and they all went inside, the affidavit shows.
He told authorities he didn't assist Bryant with the fireworks, which he said were possibly M80s and red in color.
Pieces of red firework papers were located next to the damaged mailbox, per the affidavit.
Police said Bryant was uncooperative.
Authorities are also investigating another call of criminal mischief in the 2100 block of Florala Street in North Port that took place about 7:45 a.m. Monday. In that case, which is less than five minutes from Trionfo Avenue, another destroyed mailbox was discovered.
A caller to North Port Police said they heard an explosion about 11 p.m. Sunday night and they found the damage Monday morning.
No arrest was made in that incident as of Monday afternoon.
