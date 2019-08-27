Edward Jones and Glenallen Elementary

Edward Jones Financial Adviser Rob Nelson Jr. and Glenallen Elementary School Principal Becky Drum pose recently at the school with donated items.

NORTH PORT — Clients from a North Port business assisted with collecting a plethora of products for a city elementary school.

The Edward Jones firm presented the donations recently to Glenallen Elementary School in North Port.

The clients were credited with “generous donations,” according to the firm.

