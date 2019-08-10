By TOM HARMENING
NORTH PORT — The city has its first candidate for the North Port City Commission seat currently held by Mayor Chris Hanks.
Barbara Langdon has filed papers to run for the District 2 seat being vacated by Hanks, who is running for a position on the Sarasota County Commission.
“Believe me, I wouldn’t seek his seat if he were hanging around,” said Langdon, 67. “I am a fan of his.”
As among the first group to file for Sarasota County offices, she has months before the spring primary and more than a year before the fall general election in 2020.
She is the owner of a digital marketing firm and leads a group called North Port Forward.
Langdon believes the city has a golden opportunity to establish itself as an “Old Florida” tourist destination, with features such as Warm Mineral Springs and Carlton Preserve leading the way.
“Warm Mineral Springs is better known in Eastern Europe than it is in Florida,” she said. “We need to build on these local treasures and promote ecotourism in this area… The features are here, we just need to develop and market them properly. We have so much untapped potential.”
She also plans to push to bring more businesses to North Port.
“We need businesses that generate income from outside the city to bring higher paying jobs here.”
This is Langdon’s first run at a public office.
“I am not a politician,” she said. “I am a person who loves North Port and can see what we have here. If we remain known as a suburb of Sarasota, then we are very vulnerable to developers making us look like every place else.”
She disdains clear cutting trees to build suburbs.
“We need to care about this area and use our heads as it develops,” she said.
