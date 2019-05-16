NORTH PORT — Can residents fish in West Villages ponds and lakes?
The answer remains murky.
The West Villages Improvement District is working to address concerns about fishing in waterways behind homes. During an April 11 meeting, the board told residents fishing on ponds in the preserve was fine.
Residents, specifically in Gran Paradiso, voiced concerns about other residents crossing through their yards to fish.
Jim Traca lives along a pond and has had problems with people fishing.
Traca said his home is 25 feet from West Villages property and continues to have people behind his home.
“It invades my privacy and the security of the property in general,” Traca said.
Traca said there was no way of telling who was a resident or who wasn’t while on the property.
He told the board others voice similar complaints.
Traca spoke at the April meeting about the situation. The board said as long as residents gave permission, fishers could go into backyards.
For Traca, the issue stemmed from the fact that his home is along the preserve property — where the district allows fishing.
Board attorney Jonathan Johnson said the district has been working on a policy to address fishing.
Johnson said the first draft of the policy is coming and could be used to make a decision on the fishing. The policy was drafted after looking at easements on the properties, but he did not go into any other details.
Board member Victor Dobrin asked if the district had looked to see what Lakewood Ranch was doing to address fishing. Johnson said the district had looked at other policies.
Chair Marty Black said that the proposal would be up to the boards at the community level.
The board agreed it would discuss the issue again in June after the first draft of the proposal was completed.
Another item on the agenda was moving a stop sign in Gran Paradiso. The board has discussed that the stop sign along Renaissance Boulevard and Ragazza Circle.
Residents complained about drivers along Renaissance Boulevard not slowing down as well as difficulty seeing coming out of Ragazza — Renaissance Boulevard has a slight curve as it passes Ragazza.
Residents wanted to see the stop signs moved from the old construction exit to just before Ragazza to slow down drivers.
Black said the roads were approved by the city of North Port when they were built and there was no need to change them, but agreed they could move the stop signs.
Dobrin agreed with residents that it was one of the harder intersections to navigate. Board member Christine Masney felt it would cause more problems than solutions.
Matt Koratich, homeowners association manager for Gran Paradiso, said he had heard a lot from residents and having the stop signs moved — especially from the construction entrance to just before Ragazza.
Black recommended having a possible traffic study done to see how the traffic is at the intersection. Dobrin agreed.
Vice Chair Steven Lewis felt it was not necessary to do the study or move the stop sign.
Dobrin made a motion to have the survey done, feeling it was necessary to get the numbers for the area. He added it was important to determine how residents are traveling through the intersection.
The board voted 3 to 1 with Lewis dissenting to have the traffic study one.
A final issue discussed by the board was policing in Gran Paradiso.
Todd Wodraska of Special District Services Inc., said North Port Police would be doing patrols in the neighborhood.
Currently the police respond to service calls, but do not do things like speed enforcement or regular patrols in the area. The streets within Gran Paradiso are private and the department needs approval to do speed enforcement.
Black said it was unfair that residents were alleging that North Port Police was not enforcing in the neighborhood without the agreement.
He said the police did not need an agreement to enter the neighborhood to respond to service calls. He also encouraged residents to call police if they saw someone speeding or illegal activity.
The West Villages Improvement District will meet for its monthly board meeting at 11 a.m. June 13 in the commission chambers at North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd.
