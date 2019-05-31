NORTH PORT — The small crowd at the George Mullens Activity Center field Saturday cheered each time flag football players made a long run or a big interception.
The kids were playing in the North Port Youth Athletic Club (NPYAC) flag football league.
The pink team defeated the maroon team 25-14 in a battle of unbeaten teams in the junior division.
The junior division is for youths youths 8 to 11 years old. The pink team scored on long plays. Preston Triste scored two touchdowns, one on a interception and the other on a long run. Lee Camel scored the other two pink touchdowns on long runs as his team raised its record to 3-0. Both players ran for big yardage and some on passes.
“Our whole team played well,” said pink coach Carlos Gilliam. “We did well both offensively and defensively.”
According to flag football rules, teams in the Junior Division have to pass twice in a four-play series and run the other two times. In the Tiny Division (youths 4 to 7 years old) they only have to pass once. In the Senior Division (12 years old and older) the teams must pass three times and run just once in a four-play series.
The yellow team played twice Saturday in the Tiny Division, winning both times. The yellow team defeated the maroon team 34-24, then came back to defeat the blue team 25-19.
T.J. Zehr scored five touchdowns, including an interception, and was all over the field to lead the winners in the first game. Gabriel Ortigoza scored four one-point conversions, three on runs and the other on a pass from Zehr. The Tiny Division teams play on an 80-yard field instead of the 100-yard one.
There will be regular-season games every Saturday through June 15. The NPYAC playoffs will be June 22 with several games played by the teams.
Youth can sign up for the 2019 Mustangs Pop Warner season by calling 941-249-0718, and arrangements can be made to meet at the George Mullens Center field to arrange a signup. Pop Warner practices will begin in early August.
