NORTH PORT — The horns blare as motorists drive past 1247 N. Chamberlain Blvd.
Motorists were saluting the 150 American flags planted in Vince Danise’s front yard. He did it in remembrance of the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“I put out the flags each year so we never forget those who died 18 years ago,” he said. “The car horns sound all day, but it’s worth it.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, Danise was working a marine construction job in Manhattan, across the street from the World Trade Center. He heard the sound of a plane flying low as the first aircraft plowed into the center.
“What I saw after that, no one should ever have to see,” the 57-year-old said. “I put out flags every year so that we never forget that day.”
This year his son, Vince Danise Jr., 33, helped him with the flags. “I am recovering from an illness,” the older Danise said. “He helped me get all the flags out.”
Shortly after the attacks took place, Danise moved his family to North Port. He lives on a quiet stretch of Chamberlain.
Except when motorists spot the flags.
“I love my country,” Danise said. “We should always honor those who died.
