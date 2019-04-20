The Flashlight Egg Hunt took place on Friday, April 12 at City Center Front Green in North Port.
The admission for the annual event was free.
Easter baskets were donated by City of North Port employees, Awaken Church, Deep Creek Community and North Port Sun.
Easter is Sunday.
