NORTH PORT — Sarasota County is holding a series of workshops in North Port and around South Sarasota County to talk about something residents don’t like to think about.
Flood zones.
No registration is required for the workshops that are “intended to educate residents, lenders, insurance and real estate agents about flood risks, zones, maps, regulations and mandatory insurance purchase requirements,” the county said in a news release.
The first one took place Wednesday at Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port.
Each workshop runs from 10:15 a.m. to noon.
Workshops are slated at North Port Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 19; Tuesday, March 12; Tuesday, April 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 1.
They will take place at Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood on Saturday, Feb. 16; Wednesday, March 6; Wednesday, May 1; Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The workshops are also slated for Jacaranda Library in South Venice on Wednesday, Feb. 27; Wednesday, March 20; Wednesday, April 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 18.
“Attendees will also find out why flood zone maps are continuously updated,” the news release stated.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
