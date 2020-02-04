NORTH PORT — The 5,777-acre property known as the Orange Hammock Ranch — once positioned for a 15,000-home development — will now be preserved as a “keystone” piece of protected state land.
By a unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the Florida Cabinet approved the purchase of the property for $21 million from the Orange Hammock Ranch LLC. The state will contribute $19.5 million with the remaining $1.5 million coming from the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
“This is wonderful,” Suzanne Gregory, director of programs and marketing for the foundation, said. “It’s very forward thinking of the cabinet. They saw the importance of this purchase.”
Gregory added that the Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit based in Osprey in Sarasota County, will start a campaign immediately to raise the needed $1.5 million. Those funds must be in hand by June 1.
Acquisition of the property by the state will create a 121,000-acre conservation corridor between the Myakka and Peace Rivers and Charlotte Harbor. The property has been on the Conservation Foundation’s target list for acquisition since 2010 and was added to the Florida Forever list in 2013.
“We are grateful for the many people and organizations that elevated this project, keeping it in the spotlight,” Christine Johnson, Conservation Foundation president, said in a prepared statement. “We are so close to making this extraordinary conservation project a success, and we now ask the community to help put it over the goal line.”
Once it comes into public ownership, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will become the managing agency for the property, which will be known as the Orange Hammock Wildlife Management Area.
In materials presented to the cabinet Tuesday, Florida Department of Environmental Protection staff indicated that a high priority would be placed on protecting the natural and historical resources on the property. Although plans are unclear at present, there will be fish- and wildlife-based recreation and educational opportunities on the property.
Much of the land is considered pristine, and it is home to quail, indigo snake and the Florida black bear, and Florida panther have been spotted there.
The ranch is north of Interstate 75 inside the city limits of North Port. It borders the Longino Preserve in Sarasota County, and the RV Griffin Preserve in neighboring DeSoto County. Formerly known as the McCall Ranch, Orange Hammock became known as the Isles of Athena in 2000 when it was slated for the development of 15,000 homes and annexed into the city of North Port. However, those plans fell through and the property remained in its natural state.
Reached by the Sun last week, former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton said that due to the nature of the property, the market has pointed at preservation as the best use for the land, not development.
A county staff report from 20 years ago indicated that the environmental value of the property lies in “…its habitat and hydrological value, wildlife corridor connection, and floodplain protection.”
Acquisition of the property also has importance for North Port in terms of protecting the city’s water supply and flood protection.
“Public ownership of Orange Hammock provides an environmental buffer critical to protecting the region’s water supply facilities located on the adjacent RV Griffin Reserve,” Pat Lehman, executive director of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, told the Sun last week.
“This is an absolute stunning thing,” Commissioner Alan Maio said during Tuesday’s Sarasota County Commission meeting, noting that the purchase now frees up $9 million the county had ear-marked in a previous attempt to purchase the property.
“This is a continuous swath of land, and this has long been needed,” Maio added.
