SARASOTA –The Florida Center for Early Childhood has been named one of the Best NonProfits to Work For in the nation by The NonProfit Times.
The Florida Center ranked 18 overall on a list of 50 nationwide non-profits.
In order to determine the Best NonProfits to Work For, The NonProfit Times contracted with the research group Best Companies Group, or BCG, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
BCG surveyed employees, managers and outside vendors of participating organizations on questions and statements across eight categories.
The Florida Center scored exceptionally high in leadership and planning; culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition — especially as we face such a challenging time,” said The Florida Center CEO Kathryn Shea. “I can’t say enough about our team. They are truly committed to helping the vulnerable children and families who need us now more than ever.”
The Florida Center employs approximately 122 people across eight programs focused on infants and children through 8 years old who are at-risk academically, socially, or economically.
It provides developmental therapies, mental health counseling, and the Starfish Academy preschool in Sarasota and North Port. The organization also offers Healthy Families, a home-visiting program that guides parents who need assistance and helps prevent child abuse.
“The staff at the Florida Center are some of the best I’ve ever seen,” said Jeff Woodin, chairman of the Board of Directors. “There isn’t a person working there that wouldn’t go the extra mile for a client, student or colleague.”
Benefits of working at The Florida Center include flexible work schedule, discounted childcare, family mindfulness training and an impressive benefits package that includes an annual personal mental health day for every employee – no questions asked.
“Our mission is to build strong families and we can’t do that without our own strong Florida Center family,” Shea said. “From our Board of Directors to each employee, we believe in giving every child and family the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
For more than 40 years, The Florida Center for Early Childhood has been a leading provider of early education and healthy development for young children in Southwest Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.