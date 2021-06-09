Are you tired of spending money on plants that are not right for your Florida yard?
Would you like to have a yard that is more compatible with Florida’s fragile yet challenging environment and spend more time enjoying your yard rather than maintaining it?
Then you want a Florida-friendly yard. People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, will host a Florida-friendly Yard Virtual Workshop from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.
A Florida-friendly yard uses no fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides, requires virtually no additional watering, and costs less and requires far less maintenance than a traditional grass lawn. A Florida-friendly yard replaces grass with groundcovers, plants, shrubs, trees, and mulch.
From the comfort of your home and using Zoom, view a presentation that will include lots of photos and examples. Those who join the presentation will also receive the links for handouts that list the best drought-tolerant and native plants, shrubs, and trees for this area.
Learn how to get rid of that grass without digging up the sod, and without the use of herbicides. Learn how you can even have plants and trees in your front yard, even with a septic tank and a drain field.
There will be a question-and-answer period after the presentation. People for Trees has been presenting these Florida-friendly yard workshops since 1998. To register, visit:
For more information contact Alice White, email treelady12001@yahoo.com or call or text 941-468-2486.
