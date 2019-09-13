Florida ranked fourth nationwide in K-12 student achievement, according to Education Week’s Quality Counts 2019 report.
The report compares state-by-state data and trends related to high school graduation rates, achievement gains, poverty gaps and Advanced Placement scores, among others.
“The fact that Florida has sustained its national ranking is a testament to our dedicated teachers who work tirelessly to make sure every student receives a top-notch education that prepares them for life’s opportunities,” Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in a statement.
This year, Florida earned a C+, with a score of 78.5%, the report shows. The nation as a whole received a C, or a 73%.
When it comes to K-12 achievement in Sarasota County, School Board member Shirley Brown said the district is focusing on closing the achievement gap this year.
She noted that the school district is making efforts to improve grade-level reading, and expand early learning opportunities. The district, she said, is also working to ensure that high school students are “college and career ready.”
