Allamanda Garden Club presented Holidays in Paradise flower show Dec. 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church in North Port.
The event was free and open to the public where many floral and plant arrangements from members of the club were highlighted.
People interested in joining can go to www.allamandagardenclub.com for more information.
To see more photos from the event, go to www.yoursun.com/northport
