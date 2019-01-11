NORTH PORT — All Faiths Food Bank announced Thursday food distribution dates for February.
“The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services contracts with All Faiths Food Bank to distribute free U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities. ...Eligible residents will receive nine to 12 free commodities,” the agency said in a news release.
The distributions for South Sarasota County include:
• Englewood Helping Hand: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday (excluding holidays), 700 E Dearborn St, Englewood, 941-474-5864
• 7th Day Adventist Church: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 19, 2375 S Seaboard Ave, Venice, 941-447-7025
• Good Shepherd: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, 1115 Center Road, Venice, 941-379-6333
• Salvation Army Venice: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, 941-484-6227
• Trinity Presbyterian Church: 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 22, 4365 State Road 776, Venice, 941-492-6384
• Laurel Civic Association: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 20, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis, 941-483-3338
• Nokomis Park Comm Ctr: 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis, 941-379-6333
• Face of Hope Foundation: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25, 12765 S Tamiami Trail, North Port, 941-257-8495
• Salvation Army North Port: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays), 4940 Pan American Blvd, North Port, 941-240-5108
• St. Nathaniel Episcopal Church: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, 4200 S Biscayne Drive, North Port, 941-426-2520
• Salvation Army North Port: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays (excluding holidays), 4940 Pan American Blvd, North Port, 941-240-5108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.