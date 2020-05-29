VENICE — As the clock was ticking down toward One Christ Won City’s Feed Venice food drive Saturday, organizer Jim Foubister was optimistic at the response he was already seeing.
“It seems like the community’s got a good heart,” he said.
A total of 23 One Christ Won City member churches are conducting their own drives, collecting and organizing food to be delivered to Venice Christian School during the event.
Aston Gardens is participating as well, and local groups have signed up to provide labor to help make the drive “touchless.”
People making a donation can just go to the church, 1200 Center Road, Saturday between 8 and 10 a.m., pop the trunk of their car and let a volunteer take their donation.
The six local pantries that will benefit from the drive are asking for donations of peanut butter, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned soup and cereal — kid-friendly items to help make up for schools being closed and not offering summertime meals to students.
They’re also experiencing higher demand because of job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and they won’t be receiving the annual boost they have gotten from the letter carriers’ food drive, which was canceled this year.
That drive brings in about 60,000 pounds of food locally to supplement the efforts of All Faiths Food Bank and the pantries, including Community Assistance Ministry, Center of Hope, South County Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Laurel Nokomis Civic Association and the Nazarene Food Pantry.
“They can’t do it all,” Foubister said. “We’re just filling in the gaps.”
He said that the food drive is planned as a one-time event but it could be repeated later, depending on how well it goes and the need at the time.
He hopes that anyone in need will feel comfortable going to one of the pantries — particularly people who haven’t sought help before.
“It’s only a hand up, and it’s temporary,” he said.
