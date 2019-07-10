NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission approved new vendor permits and working toward grants for new water and sewer lines in the city, among many other topics Tuesday at its meeting.
Food trucks
It will soon be possible to order meals from a food truck anywhere in North Port.
The City Commission on Tuesday created a mobile food truck vendor permit and associated fees which effectively allow trucks to set up at events in the city.
The vote was unanimous.
Regulations, which include the size of the trucks, hours of operation and items as small as the size of displayed menu boards, are part of the permits.
The new rules are effective immediately.
Prior to Tuesday's vote, food trucks were allowed in certain events in the city but had more restrictions.
YMCA
The North Port Family Pool at Dallas White Park is expected to shut down in September after the panel voted to suspend funding improvements to the facility, which is nearly 60 years old.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said it was time the city realize that the aging pool is "nearing the end of its useful life."
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone sought to help with funding of the facility.
Water, sewer lines
The North Port City Commission also decided to pursue a grant to extend water and sewer lines to the area north of the Interstate 75/Sumter Avenue interchange to allow commercial, medical and professional developments in the area.
City manager Peter Lear is expected to receive the commission's approval to sign and submit the application for the grant.
The lines would extend about 2 miles out to the area, according to the city. Lear is going to seek a grant for about $2.8 million.
Freedom Festival
The panel also received a report discussing all things related to the July 4 Freedom Festival held annually in North Port.
This year was the first year the event was held at CoolToday Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves in West Villages.
The 2019 estimated attendance was 6,500 as opposed to 3,000 in 2018 - which the city acknowledged was impacted by poor weather.
Other numbers given to the city included boosts in total revenues and total value of sponsorships - up about $2,300 from 2018; more for-profit vendors - up nine from 2008 and the ability to have about 2,000 more people at CoolToday Park as opposed to Freedom Festivals held at North Port High School.
