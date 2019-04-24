PORT CHARLOTTE — The North Port Youth Athletic Club football Mustangs lost two close games last Saturday in the Spring Classic in Cape Coral.
The Mitey Mites were edged by North Fort Myers 7-6 and the Pee Wees fell to North Fort Myers 20-14. The Classic concluded the spring football season. The Mitey Mites finished the season at 3-1-1 and had the best record of the North Port teams.
“We did really well,” said Mustangs Pee Wee division head coach Bart Dixon. “Both teams played well and had good seasons.”
Teams from around Southwest Florida participated in the Spring Classic.
Now, the NPYAC will start the flag football season. The NPYAC will have its draft and combine starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at the George Mullens Center. Coaches of each team will pick their own players.
The games will begin May 4. Games will be played every Saturday.
Youths 4 to 16 years old are participating. There will be different age divisions and seven regular-season games plus playoffs will be held.
Many of the NPYAC players will participate in the Mustangs’ Pop Warner season in the fall. North Port’s Pop Warner practices will begin in early August. The North Port Huskies’ fall practices will start around the same time.
The Huskies are continuing their season Saturday and will play the Sarasota Lightning. It has not been determined yet whether they will play at home or on the road.
The Huskies lost four games to the Dunbar Sting Rays two weeks ago.
The Huskies’ 14-under team did the best of the four North Port teams against the Sting Rays. They put together a strong offense and were competitive in a 31-20 loss to the Fort Myers team. The 8-under Huskies lost 14-0 but missed a couple of scoring chances.
Following the games against the Lightning, the Huskies will play just two more Saturdays of games and the spring season will end, according to Huskies 12-under head coach Kevin Palmer.
