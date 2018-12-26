NORTH PORT – Joan Peters usually has no visitors on Christmas.
But this year she did.
“We go to church together,” Lisa Williamson said of the 90-year-old. “I’ve known her for five years and we adopted each other because she don’t have no family down here. She has family up north, but not down here, so we love each other like we’re mother and daughter.”
Peters is a resident at North Port Pines, an assisted living facility in the city.
Although Peters isn’t surrounded by family, she spent her afternoon eating lunch with Williamson, who she’s developed a close bond with, and Williamson’s grandchildren, Gregory and Anna.
For Williamson, who lost her own mother when she was 12, she appreciates spending Christmas with Peters.
“She’s like my mom,” Williamson said. “My mom would’ve been her age, so that’s how I look at her.”
Near the entrance of the facility, another resident, Val Smith, celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family.
A “Happy Birthday” balloon floated above her as she sat in her chair and her son, Scott Fitzpatrick, held her fragile hands, often speaking to her softly. He beamed as he shared how she received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees all while being legally blind.
When he was 15, he said he asked her how she accomplished all this with her disability.
“She says, ‘I don’t have any disability, I have many abilities. I focus on what I can do rather than what I cannot,” Fitzpatrick said.
He said he cherishes celebrating her life on her 100th birthday.
“It’s so precious,” Fitzpatrick said. “As the baby of the family, I saw her how she led her life, not by telling people what to do, but by leading by example and she’s had a very fruitful, very full life and she’s shared that and embedded that into the fabric of my being, so it is very special.”
Elsewhere in the city, at another assisted living facility, The Springs at South Biscayne, two daughters had lunch with their father who has Alzheimer’s disease.
Gabriele Majetic said one of the greatest challenges has been seeing her father, Richard Majetic, 94, have a hard time expressing himself.
“He has a Ph.D in psychology,” Majetic said. “He’s one of the smartest men I know and this disease, which is horrible, has hid his ability to speak so that he can’t find the words and he used to be an incredible conversationalist.”
Michele Wilkins said there has been many challenges in seeing someone she loves begin to lose cognitive skills.
“With Alzheimer’s, you are watching someone fade before your eyes, so it’s especially special to be here and to celebrate while he still knows us, while he still knows what we’re celebrating,” she said.
Wilkins said it was natural for her small family to visit her father since he is unable to come to them. She said the dining room in the facility is one of his favorite places to eat.
“He thinks it’s the best restaurant in the world because they have a menu,” Wilkins said. “Which they don’t have in memory care, they pretty much are served whatever is the special for the day, so he gets to choose what he wants out here, which is lovely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.