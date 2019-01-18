SARASOTA — Almost a year and a half after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on Florida, Sarasota County officials have completed more than 80 percent of the to-do items on their Irma after-action review.
During the County Commission meeting Tuesday, Emergency Management Director Rich Collins provided commissioners with an update on the after-action report prepared by Craig Fugate.
The county hired Fugate, the former Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator and former Florida Emergency Management director, to review the county’s response to the hurricane, and suggest changes to strengthen the county’s preparations for future storms.
As of this past week, Collins told commissioners, county staff has completed 78 of the 93 to-do items contained in Fugate’s final report.
Of the remaining 15 items, two are proving to be the most intractable and are related.
Noting the last-minute surge of Charlotte County residents who headed to Sarasota County shelters, mostly Cranberry Elementary in North Port, Fugate recommended that the two counties enter an agreement whereby Charlotte would provide staff to assist in the management of Sarasota’s shelters.
That agreement still remains in the discussion stage.
“We’re still working with Charlotte,” Collins told commissioners. “They don’t feel that they have the staff to support that shelter operation.”
The other issue, shelters, particularly in South County, is even more difficult.
Collins said he remains in discussions with Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials about potential shelter space for their new mid-county facility, and continues to review funding opportunities to harden other facilities which could then serve as shelters.
Collins said he expected to receive a draft interlocal agreement from the hospital this week for review.
He also said he and other county emergency staff would be touring the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter in Pasco County.
With this as a possible option to acquire future shelter space for county residents, Collins said he wants to talk with Pasco officials to gain insight on how they moved the facility through the state system.
Other county and city leaders will be talking about shelters today during the monthly Council of Governments meeting. A discussion on the topic was requested by the city of Venice.
