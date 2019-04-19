NORTH PORT — A foster parent killed himself overnight, just as his trial was underway in Sarasota Circuit Court over the alleged sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl.
North Port police found Gilberto Rios Jr.’s body at 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of Beckwith Avenue in North Port Estates.
A preliminary investigation indicates that his death was self-inflicted, according to North Port officials.
Circuit Judge Charles Roberts announced a mistrial later that morning after learning of Rios’ death, according to a news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s office.
“It’s a terrible tragedy for his family and those closest to him,” said Assistant State Attorneys Ryan Felix and Brooke Kernan, who served as prosecutors in the case.
“But, it’s his actions that put him on trial for capital sexual battery and it was his decision to take his own life,” the prosecutors said. “We have zero doubt that he’s guilty of sexually abusing these children. Both of these young girls showed great courage in testifying against their abuser at trial.”
The three-day trial ended before closing arguments could begin. The jury heard from two young children who said Rios sexually abused them while in the care of a foster home that he and his wife ran, the release said.
The jury heard from the first child Tuesday, who said Rios had told her to do what he asked or she would not be adopted.
The second child testified Wednesday that if she didn’t do what he asked, she would go to jail, according to the State’s Attorney Office.
North Port police officials did not provide additional information on the incident other than stating it was “a death investigation” and noting it was “an isolated incident.”
Rios was accused of molesting a 3-year-old sometime in 2015 at a home in North Port Estates. He was arrested a year ago on allegations of sexual battery by a perpetrator older than 18 on a victim under 12-years-old.
A child would later identify Rios by describing him and the circumstances to her family as the husband of a woman she’d lived with. The Department of Children and Families were informed the next day.
DCF could not be immediately reached for comment.
The victim, who was in foster care at the time of the allegation, said during an April 12, 2018, forensic interview that Rios forced her to perform oral sex, then “ran into her room and locked the door,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Rios told her not to tell anyone, the affidavit shows.
In the interview, the child was able to talk about the wife and describe the house — a white and black residence — although she wasn’t entirely sure where it was located. Rios’ home, in the 7000 block of Beckwith Avenue in North Port Estates off Ponce De Leon Boulevard, is a white building with black trim.
After the interview with the girl, conducted by North Port police, DCF informed North Port police that there had been “another allegation of sexual abuse involving the defendant” sometime in 2016.
In a report Wednesday, Gatehouse Media said Rios and his wife have had 48 foster children in their North Port home, including some put into their care after the 2016 allegations surfaced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.