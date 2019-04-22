NORTH PORT — After years of standing dry, the Three Graces fountain has trickled back to life.
The fountain, erected in the early 1950s to guide travelers from U.S. 41 to Warm Mineral Springs, has been inoperative “since anyone can remember,” said Rob Bendus, Sarasota County’s manager of historical resources.
After weeks of work, including new piping and electrical work, the fountain is now back flowing at the corner of U.S. 41 and Ortiz Boulevard at the city limit of North Port.
New lighting also makes it a night beacon for drivers.
Bendus said it took a while to figure out what agency was going to take on the repair of the statue and then discovered that no one knew exactly who owned the land it occupied.
“We finally determined the statue was on county land and the planter box was on Florida Department of Transportation land,” he said. “Once we knew it was on county land, we knew we had to repair the statue.”
While many who wanted the statue brought back advocated seeking grants, Bendus said that process “takes a long time.”
“We decided we could use operating funds to repair it. We consider it a historic statue even though it has no historic designation.”
The statue was created by the late Sophia Johnstone, a North Port artist. It sits inside a 20-foot-diameter concrete and stone fountain and connects to a 12-foot wing wall.
“Our current restoration is phase one,” Bendus said. “The next stage will be restoration of the statues themselves.”
To date, the county has spent about $60,000 on the restoration, with the statue restoration cost to be determined once proposals are received.
The repair work will go on, he said, but one thing residents can count on is the statue will keep flowing.
“We took the time and did the repairs right,” he said. “The Three Graces are back to stay.”
