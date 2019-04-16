NORTH PORT — For the third time in less than a month, a North Port resident was involved in a crash resulting in DUI manslaughter charges.
This time, a North Port man is accused of DUI manslaughter after a crash on Interstate 75 just north of Venice killed a Lehigh Acres woman and injured a Lehigh Acres man who was driving the woman south on the highway.
Nicalos Simpson, 26, of the 1100 block of Lasseter Street in North Port, allegedly stopped his vehicle, a Chryster 200, in the center lane of the three-lane interstate at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday.
According to investigators, less than a minute later, Chris Marquez, 30, of Lehigh Acres, driving a Nissan Sentra, was unable to avoid the car in the middle of the highway and struck it.
Chris Marquez was seriously injured and remained hospitalized Monday.
His passenger, Petruska Marquez, 63, was declared dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.
She was the fourth person in South Sarasota County recently to die in relation to an alleged driver under the influence.
Police said Simpson was found “walking nearby” tested positive for intoxication and faces three charges related to the crash, including DUI-manslaughter, DUI-serious bodily injury and DUI-property damage along with one charge of disabled vehicle obstructing traffic. He is being held without bond at Sarasota County Jail.
Other information on the crash was unavailable Monday afternoon, however, the report paints a picture of chaos in the darkness of the night.
“There was debris and skid marks observed on all lanes of I-75 including the paved shoulders,” the Florida Highway Patrol stated.
The crash on the always-busy interstate took place about a week after a fatal crash on a barely used road in rural North Port.
Alannah Ferguson, 17, of North Port, was identified as the victim in official court papers filed Wednesday.
She was killed when Stephanie Evrard, 19, of Port Charlotte, at about 2:30 a.m. April 6 on Joe Wood Circle, lost control of the 2010 Toyota RAV-4 she was driving and it rolled over.
There were reportedly 13 occupants either in or on the RAV-4 at the time, including Ferguson. The SUV rolled over her and she was declared dead at the scene.
Police announced April 9 about manslaughter and other charges against a woman in the deaths of two other North Port residents in a March 24 crash.
Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel on the scene that she’d been drinking after work prior to the wreck on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
The crash killed George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, who were on their way home from a friend’s house and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park.
King faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter and five counts of DUI-property damage, according to authorities.
The fatal wrecks and their alleged connection to alcohol is leading to a renewed focus on making smart choices behind the wheel.
“There are some things in life that can’t be undone once they are done,” said Laurie File, director of North Port Drug Free Youth.
File reminds teens their peers will often move on after they turn down drugs and alcohol, adding they don’t need to give in to peer pressure.
She encourages teens to use a code phrase to let their parents know they can’t find their way out of a situation and need to be picked up. File also stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open between teens and parents.
“If you’re already talking to your kids about the little things, it’s easier to talk to them about the big things,” File said. “You can’t always assume they’re going to make the right decision, they need parental guidance.”
She noted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also helps parents start a conversation about underage drinking with their children through its app, “Talk. They Hear You.”
Ryan Shurley, assistant principal of North Port High School, recommends that students reach out to an adult if they need to get out of a social situation where others are using drugs and alcohol.
“Students should make sure they have a plan for the evening, if they find themselves in a situation where someone has been drinking, then they should call an Uber or call their parents to come pick them up,” Shurley said. “Parents should also be making sure their children know that they are there to help them if they are in a tough situation.”
Shannon Fusco, assistant principal of North Port High School, said parents should be aware of who their child is hanging out with, noting that some of their friends may be people they have met on social media. She points out that parents may not have met their child’s online friends in-person, adding that they should be more cautious.
The school’s administration often has conversations with students throughout the year, and especially before prom and graduation, to help them make responsible choices outside of school.
“We want them to succeed and enjoy the plans they have for life,” he said.
North Port Editor Scott Lawson and Staff Writer Tom Harmening contributed to this report.
