NORTH PORT — Florida Power & Light has begun its emergency preparation ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
In a release from the company, it stated it has activated its emergency plans with some 13,000 crews from across the United States ready to aid Florida. Louisville Gas & Electric and Utilities is one of the crews coming to Florida, according to FPL's Twitter.
Duke Energy is also sending some 10,000 personnel from across the Midwest to Florida, according to Duke Energy's Twitter page.
Florencia Olivera, spokesperson for FPL, said that FPL did not have an exact list of who was on their way, but the bulk of the force is made up of FPL employees.
Olivera added that FPL is in preparation mode currently.
Along with monitoring the storm, FPL is also preparing for impact along the east coast and will be assessing following the storm.
FPL is also working to position crews and equipment in preparation for restoration following the storm. On FPL's website customers can find information about how to prepare for the storm, what to do during the storm and after the storm.
There are also several ways that customers can monitor outages and report outages.
• To report an outage use the report an outage button on FPL's website, call 1-800-468-8243 or the FPL application on a mobile device.
• Signing up for outage alerts can also be done via FPL's website in order to be notified. Special updates can be set for hurricane restoration efforts.
• FPL also provides an interactive guides for residents to prepare for storms, as well as what to do in the aftermath of the storm.
• Residents can also monitor FPL updates via Facebook www.facebook.com/fplconnect and via Twitter @insideFPL.
