A free “Lunch and Learn” workshop titled “Elements of a Marketing Plan” is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
Ed Davis, a mentor and marketing specialist with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, will show how to examine your business, your products and your target market in a simple and easy-to-use format. Identifying these key elements will help you prepare future marketing campaigns. Done properly, your marketing plan will be the roadmap you follow to get unlimited customers and dramatically improve the success of your organization.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Ball Law Firm.
The next workshop, “Networking to Grow Your Business” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14.
Please register for the workshop in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. For more information, call the North Port Chamber at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.