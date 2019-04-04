NORTH PORT— Free health screenings, nutritional information and other health services will be offered at the Community Health and Wellness Fair next weekend in North Port.

The fair will be held on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church in North Port located at 5600 South Biscayne Drive.

Free services include blood pressure and chiropractic checks, health care information and alternative medicine.

The event aims to make these services available for uninsured residents.

Free lunch will be served at the fair.

Bread, pastries, clothing, toiletries and hair cuts will also be given out.

