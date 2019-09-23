The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a free job & career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
This is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
There will be 49 businesses and organizations present at this event soliciting job and career opportunities. Representatives will be on site to provide resume reviews and interview tips to participants. Workstations will be available so that participants can complete job applications on site.
The job & career fair is sponsored and made available to the public by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, CareerSource Suncoast and Goodwill Industries Manasota Job & Career Center.
Chamber orientation
The North Port Chamber is having orientation at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow in the Community Room on the second floor at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. This is designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that comes with a chamber membership to new members, current members and prospective members.
Benefits and opportunities are offered to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed.
Immediately following the orientation, we’ll have website training from 9:30-10:30 a.m., to teach members how to make the most use out of the chamber website to promote and market their business or organization. Chamber orientations and website training are free and open to all. Please register in advance. Donuts, coffee and water will be provided.
Annual Golf Tournament
Our annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament is set for Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Registration is $90 per player or $360 per team and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, food and beverages during play, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed and promoted event of the year.
A very Bond Banquet
Our annual Board Installation Banquet is Saturday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The theme is “James Bond 007,” and attendees are encouraged dress in accordance. Cocktail and hors d’ oeuvres are from 5-6 p.m. Dinner and program will be 6-8 p.m. and the evening will climax with a post event social and “James Bond – 007” trivia from 8-9 p.m. Heron Creek will have “Happy Hour” pricing all night. We’ll recognize board members, and install new members and officers. Cost is $65 per person or $120 per couple and includes dinner, program and entertainment. Table sponsorships are available for $600 and $300 that includes premier seating, table sponsorship sign, logo in banquet program, and recognition at the event.
Leadership applications
Because of demand to participate in the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2019-2020 Leadership North Port Program, the Chamber has extended the deadline to accepting applications until Friday, September 27, 2019. The cost is $575.00 per person. Sessions run from October 2019 through June 2020.
2020 Community Guide
We’re excited to be partnering with Chamber Members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. We will have big pictures, lots of great content and more opportunities to network. Don’t delay securing your placement.
We’re conducting a weekly raffle for Chamber members that purchase advertising in the 2020 Community Guide for a chance to be highlighted on the weekly Business Spotlight Radio Show on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising to reserve your ad space at (352) 408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com. The deadline is Oct. 31. More than 30,000 readers will touch and feel our new publication.
New chamber members
We would like to welcome Julie Bennett-U.S. Health Advisors, and Sea Ray Home Improvements, LLC, to the North Port Chamber.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact him at (941) 564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea chamber.com, or visit or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
