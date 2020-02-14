NORTH PORT — The AARP Tax-Aide Program will again be providing free income tax assistance in North Port through April 15. Membership in AARP is not required. It is requested that taxpayers bring photo ID, their Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions.

The times and locations in North Port are as follows:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at Holiday Park Recreation Center, Tuscola Blvd., Phase 1 Rec Hall.

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail.

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.

10:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Fridays at Shannon Staub Library, 4575 Career Lane. (This session by appointment only. Please call 941-861-1744.)

