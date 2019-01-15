NORTH PORT — Calling all shotmakers, the Knights of Columbus Council 7997 of North Port is looking for the best shooters in their annual “K of C Free Throw Championship” on Wednesday.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. with the contest commencing at 4 p.m. at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, 6851 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
Participants aged 9 through 14 are placed in respective groups based on age and gender.
“It’s great competition for the age groups,” Chuck Raposa said, a member of the Knights of Columbus 7997 and coordinator of the Free Throw Contest for more than 10 years.
“We usually average 20 kids a year who take 15 shots and see who can make the most.” In 2018, more than 120,000 free-throwers participated nationally in 3,600 local contests.
If needed, shoot-offs will take place to break ties. Winners of each division receive a plaque and an opportunity to advance to the district level in February and, if successful in districts, a chance in the regional or state championship in March.
With certificates of participation, snacks, gift cards for winners and hoops, the Knights of Columbus invite all youth to try their shot.
For more information, call Raposa at 941-726-9301 or Mike Milak at 941-380-7248.
