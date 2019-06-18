NORTH PORT - Thursday is North Port's 60th birthday, but hold the cake.
City officials plans to celebrate are subdued, or not at all.
"You know, we had such a party at 50, we are letting this one slide by," Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said. "I am going to Warm Mineral Springs for a day of celebration on Tuesday, but Wednesday? Not much planned."
Joining her at the Springs today will be Commissioner Jill Luke.
"No plans for cake, this year ... We've been doing small things all year and we will continue them the remainder of the year," she said. "But don't look for anything else."
North Port residents are being admitted free at Warm Mineral Springs on Tuesday.
Otherwise, there are no official city plans for bugles or drums, or anything, actually.
Mayor Chris Hanks isn't even planning to go the Warm Mineral Springs.
"On Thursday, I may just stop and do a little dance," he said. "But that's it."
McDowell said for cake, well, wait for 15 more years. "We'll likely just blow it out at 75," she said.
