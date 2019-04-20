NORTH PORT — As winter residents head north and volunteers become older, many organizations are having a tough time finding people to lend a hand.
One organization on the cusp of facing a shut down because of the lack of volunteers is the Friends of North Port Library, which is looking at closing its book store at the facility.
According to North Port Friends of the Library President Justin Willis, the book store has been open for decades and helps raise thousands of dollars to “buy things that are not in the library’s budget.”
The current manager is ending their career April 27 and has been run by retired volunteers. It’s not something people with full-time jobs and/or young families can do, he said.
Along with needing volunteers for the book store, there are six vacancies on the Friends’ board.
“We’ve had people on the board for years,” he said in a Thursday news release. “Some get older and can’t serve anymore, others feel they’ve done their part and it’s time to move on.”
The board meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. It has an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday April 23 at the library.
The news release notes anyone interested in assisting or becoming a board member “should attend this meeting.”
“We are in the middle of revamping the dates of the meetings,” Willis said. “We will be keeping the evening meetings.”
The book store, inside the library at 13800 Tamiami Trail, has magazines, books, compact discs, videos and other items with books sold between a quarter to a dollar.
Along with that and author’s luncheons, fashion shows, raffles and other fundraisers, the group brings in about $15,000 annually, the news release said. It also sponsors children and teen programs. For years, they sponsored the 1800 Century Christmas “featuring crafts for all ages, seasonal music groups, and costumes from the 1800s.”
“It just got to be so expensive to hold that event,” Willis said in the news release. “We have to concentrate on boosting our membership, running the book store and revamping the board of directors. I want to come back really strong over the summer and be ready for a busy season in the fall. We just really need help right now. We have over 75 members, but it would be awesome to break 100.”
Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that began in 1973. Annual membership to it is $17 per person and $25 for families, according to the news release.
For more information, call 941-237-7907 or visit the Friends of the Library Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.