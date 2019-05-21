NORTH PORT - An emergency meeting for the Friends of the Library in North Port ended with new volunteers and help for the group.
North Port resident Stacy Bak is the new manager of the Friends of the Library bookstore.
"It was a really close call," stated Friends of the Library President Justin Willis in a news release. "We needed a book store manager several board members, and more volunteers to help and we are half way there."
Bak has previously lead parent-teacher organizations prior to moving to North Port.
"I've worked with many people to help raise money for the PTA," she said. "I helped plan events. I also held several positions in the PTA. I believe that knowledge can be used at the book store."
In the news release, Willis said he wants "to bridge the gap within the community to help bring more attention to the library and its needs."
"I would love to have some new members from the West Villages neighborhood," he said. "The library is really in the West Villages voting district. It would be great to have some new members from those neighbors. We are in need of additional fundraising ideas too."
The Friends of the Library board OK'd a fashion show as a fundraiser and it hopes to add about $10,000 to the library through the event.
The big fundraiser will be a bit different this year. It will be a night-time gala in the city instead of a daytime one out of it.
"We are celebrating the City of North Port's 60th anniversary," Willis said in the news release. "We are having an evening fashion show, gala and dance party. We will have cars from the 1960s. When guests arrive at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, they can pose in front of the cars and then on the red carpet. Our guests can dress in costumes from the 1960s or more elegant if they would like. Either way, after the fashion show, we are going to transform it into a dance floor with a DJ."
Prizes at the event already include a trip for two to Key West with the group still seeking corporate sponsors and vendors for the event, the release states.
The Friends of the Library board meetings are the first Monday of the month in the North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-237-7907
