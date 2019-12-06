The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library hosted a volunteer recognition luncheon this week at the library’s meeting room. During the event, the members unveiled a brand new “Founding Friends” plaque to be displayed at the new facility. Special guests included the library’s namesake, former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub, and Renee De Pilato, new Director of Libraries and Historical Resources for Sarasota County.
The library is on the campus of the new Sarasota Technical Center, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For more information about the library and its programs, visit scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com, or call 941-861-1110. For more about the Friends, visit www.friendsofsspl.org or stop by the library.
