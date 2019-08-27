Staff Report
NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County Community Foundation has given a grant to the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, the group announced Saturday.
A $1,275 immediate impact grant from The Jerome and Lillian Barnett Fund is intended “to obtain four mobile phone credit card readers, an iPad and software for sales transactions in the Friends Used Bookstore, and a year’s subscription to Flipcause, a cloud-based fundraising and community engagement platform,” according to a news release from the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library.
“Flipcause features donation processing, event registration and ticketing, fundraising campaign management, reporting, website integration, and a merchant account with bank-level security,” the news release said. “As used by FOSSPL, Flipcause is also streamlining a plethora of tasks normally done by many Friends volunteers including recurring donor management, the issuance of automated customizable receipts, peer-to-peer campaigns and sponsorships.”
FOSSPL volunteers have been using the mobile phone credit card readers for ticket sales at recent events — including fundraisers that included Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay. Through it, attendees were able to purchase tickets on the FOSSPL website.
“FOSSPL’s mission is to ensure an exciting, worthwhile, and sustainable library that engages the community,” the news release said. “To that end, the group is using the granted equipment to save time and money in its efforts to raise funds in support of the Shannon Staub Library.”
The group said Flipcause will help next during the November Giving Tuesday Campaign, along with a February car show and its next fundraiser involving Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay in March 2020.
It noted anyone wanting to join the group can visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
