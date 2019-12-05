NORTH PORT — Real estate offices around the area are becoming mini galleries for the artwork of local creators.
Jeff McDonald of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty in Venice translated his idea of turning his office walls into something more in August. The idea was to display paintings from local artists, giving his office an interesting visual attraction, while providing the artist with an additional audience.
Now it's starting to catch on with his colleagues. The public is invited to step into Coldwell Banker of North Port for a first-hand look at what local artists have brought to the table.
An unexpected place for a gallery, the realty offices have an open-door policy for those who wish to experience pieces of acrylic painting, watercolors, hand embroidery, photography, oil on wood, pastels and more. The majority of the artwork is inspired either by the artist’s emotions or by the beauty of Florida’s nature, beaches and creatures.
The combination creates an atmosphere that showcases the community’s love for the environment.
The real estate office pairs up with a gallery, from which they get the artwork.
The artists featured in the North Port realty office for the time being are associated with The Cottage Art Gallery at 106 Pocono Trail, Nokomis. Names including Rita Schwab, Terrence Joyce, Judy Gilmer, Debbi Marucci, Stephen Sidelinger, Judi Light, Mary Haller, as well as many others, pop from the exhibit labels. Most of the artwork is also showcased with price tags for those interested.
The Coldwell Banker gallery at 14972 Tamiami Trail, North Port, offers visitors a walk-through tour of the pieces strung through the office halls. The realty office allows visitors to come in Mondays to Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December. Manager Brent Canevari welcomes those interested in the exhibit.
The Cottage Art Gallery is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This gallery features fine art, functional art, and classes. For more information, feel free to contact The Cottage Gallery at 941-275-8121 or Coldwell Banker at 941-323-2298.
