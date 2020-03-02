San Pedro Catholic Church pulled out all stops for its Sixth Annual Community Festival this weekend. With live music, food, raffles, rides, and a 5K early Saturday morning, there was something for everybody to have fun.
Fun at the San Pedro Festival
- SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
-
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
NASCAR Standings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.