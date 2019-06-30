NORTH PORT - The North Port Art Center continues to host its Funtastic Art Camp throughout the summer for children ages 6-12 and Teen Club Art Camp for those ages 13-16.
The camp runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Projects vary each week including tie-dye, mosaics, clay, paper-mache, beading, crafts and fine art such as drawing, pastels, canvas painting, as well as learning about art history and cultures from around the world.
Free lunch is also supplied through the Sarasota County Schools, in conjunction with All Faiths Food Bank and USDA, or participants are welcome to bring their own sack lunch.
For more information, visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 423-6460. The center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
For more photos from the camp, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.