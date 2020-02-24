Hundreds of families showed up at the usually off-limits North Port public works yard Saturday for the city’s annual Road-E-O.
The free event was highlighted by demonstrations by public works equipment operators going through the paces of competition moves in their backhoes and trucks.
It also gave kids the chance to climb up into tractors, ambulances, air boats, police vehicles, fire trucks and all manner of motorized machinery.
PHOTOS BY CHRIS PORTER
