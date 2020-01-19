I have been to many funerals, including those in which the body was cremated, but I had never been to an actual cremation — where the body is set into the oven in full view of those in attendance.
On Saturday, I was honored to be present at Farley Funeral Home for the beginning what would involve two days of ceremonies honoring the life of Somtawin Thomkaew, the mother of my good friend Kwan Taylor, owner of Thai Bistro in Venice.
At the funeral home, after everyone had assembled in the front room, we were led down the hallway toward the back of the building. We did not stop in any of the rooms normally used for viewing of the deceased nor for a service after a cremation.
Instead, we were led into the garage, past an old gold-painted limousine dating to the days when the Farley family owned funeral homes in Indiana.
Just past the old car, we entered the room at the very back of the funeral home — the cremation room. We could hear the sound of the fire in the large oven at one end of the room. Its metal-clad door or hatch was about 5 feet off the floor.
The body of Kwan’s mother was laid out in front of us in a wooden box stained the color of dark walnut. She had a knit cap covering most of her hair and was lovingly covered with what appeared to be scarves near her neck and blankets over the rest of her body.
Several relatives were taking photos with their cellphones. This would be the last time they would see Somtawin, their mother and friend.
The box was placed atop a table with a mechanism that seemed capable of being raised or lowered.
The sound of the flames from the oven seemed to vanish in the background as family and friends gathered round to say goodbye to that lovely lady who so recently had celebrated her 95th birthday at her daughter’s restaurant. I was honored to have been there to celebrate the birthday of the mother of my friend Kwan and her three sisters: Sumontha (Tim) Thomkaew, Pensn (Tammy) Carter, Rachaya (Paew) Chalire and Saovalak (Kwan) Taylor. The names are listed from oldest to youngest (Kwan). Kwan’s mother died on New Year’s Day 2020.
A Buddhist priest was present in the cremation room to offer prayers. But first a woman handed each of us a small paper floral nosegay (paper flower) — perhaps a souvenir?
No.
These flowers would be placed on the body by each of us as we said our personal goodbyes to Somtawin. The pile of paper flowers atop the body brought home the idea of a funeral pyre, although I knew that could not happen in this exact spot and doubted it could happen anywhere in Venice — indoors or outside.
When the last flower was atop the body and each mourner had said his goodbyes and the priest had uttered his prayers, the funeral director stepped up to the side of the body. He had been discreetly in the background after leading us to this room
Within seconds, the table holding the box and the body was raised and the oven door was opened. Just as quickly, the box was slid into the oven and the door quickly shut.
While there were a few tears, there was something I did not expect to feel — not that I had any idea what to expect. What I had been part of turned out to be a beautiful and loving event as this family said goodbye to their mother’s physical body. Long will I cherish the memory as I cherish this family that so lovingly shared this special time with me.
Still to come the next morning was the funeral, which would be presided over by five Buddhist monks at a Thai temple in Tampa. Kwan would pick up the urn with her mother’s ashes the next morning at 7 a.m.
Kwan arranged for me to go from Venice with two of her close friends. That is just one example of her attention to detail that is not just confined to her restaurant. She made sure I would not only be at the service but also accompanied by two ladies who were able to talk about the various parts of the Buddhist ritual.
Kwan, the youngest of four daughters, not only handled the funeral arrangements, including planning a luncheon for guests after the service, but also spoke at the funeral and also presided over an additional ceremony after lunch — the dedication of a prayer building on the ground of the Tampa temple.
In order to find a parking place near the temple on that Sunday, the three of us met at Thai Bistro at 8 a.m. for the ride to the temple. It seems that each Sunday, the site surrounding the temple is a beehive of activity that includes a flea market and a buffet of Thai food in a restaurant on the property. We would have lunch in an adjacent room following the funeral service in the temple.
Shoes were removed before any of us entered the temple. We were able to make donations if we wished and each of us was given a present, a small flashlight. In Thailand, it is customary for guests to contribute to the costs of the funeral. I gladly did so.
The outside of the temple was similar to so many Buddhist temples I had seen in Bangkok. Its roof was covered in gold and so were all sorts of decorative items on walls and even on walkways surrounding the temple. Two large dragons were within a few steps of the entrance to the sanctuary where the service would be held.
Barefoot, we entered the temple. To our right was a raised platform where the five Buddhist monks would sit, tailor-fashion, to utter prayers and to receive gifts from Kwan and her siblings. The family sat in a special area directly across from the monks and to our left.
A television screen displaying photos of the deceased and two altars were at the far end of the temple. The rest of us sat in chairs near the entrance area.
Each person who approached the altar and the urn knelt in prayer. Most went so far as to lower their faces nearly to the floor.
In Thailand, cremations are the norm. The deceased are sent off with an elaborate ceremony that culminates in the lighting of the funeral pyre.
Cremations are becoming the norm in the U.S. but carried out in a very different manner, nearly always without any witnesses save the funeral directors involved.
I was honored to be present for the two days that included the cremation, the Buddhist funeral service and then afterward, the dedication of a small prayer house built in Somtawin’s memory at the temple. One of Kwan’s brothers-in-law built the small wooden structure. Another brother-in-law hauled in topsoil, plants and large rocks to enhance the setting.
Three monks presided over the ceremony honoring the gift of the building and its landscaping. In addition to many prayers, at one point a giant ball of yarn was passed over to the monks, who unwound it and passed it along. From them it went to family and friends assembled for the ceremony. Soon, each of us was connected by that yarn.
It was the perfect end to a series of events that began with an actual cremation such as I had never witnessed and prayers I could not understand. Yet, that ball of twine left me with four sisters and a sense of peace unlike any I had known.
