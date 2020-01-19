North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.