The North Port Fusion U-13 Premier recently hosted the Tampa Challengers for a match at Narramore Soccer Complex.
It was the first game of the season for the local team.
They lost 6-1, but got them back at their fields, winning 2-1.
The squad is coached by Lee Thomas.
