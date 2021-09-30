NORTH PORT — A man who lives on Ulster Avenue — the street behind Brian Laundrie's parents home — is facing charges of battery and simple assault for reportedly shoving a man who was trying to pass out "wanted posters" in the neighborhood.
Angelo Jason Zappacosta, 39, was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday night and released on $620 bond Thursday, according to court records.
Zappacosta's home on Ulster Avenue is near the home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, who live on Wabasso Avenue.
Police are looking for their son, Brian Laundrie, who his parents reported missing Sept. 17.
Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito, 22, and has been the subject of an intense manhunt since then.
Petito was last seen alive in late August in Wyoming. Her body was found in a national forest there Sept. 19. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Laundrie has been charged by the FBI on allegations of bank fraud.
Ever since Petito's missing persons report was made public Sept. 12, Wabasso Avenue — particularly the Laundrie home — has been a focal point for many people interested in the case.
The police and FBI have visited the Laundrie home several times. Local, regional and international news media representatives have been ever-present.
The case has also drawn curious people who are interested in the case, and several who have been carrying signs or using bullhorns aimed at the Laundries, demanding their help in finding their son.
Although the victim's name is redacted from Zappacosta's arrest report, Jonathan Riches told The Daily Sun that he was the one who was shoved and who filed the complaint.
Riches has been sitting across the street from the Laundrie home in a camping chair for several days this week, and has been among the people using a bullhorn to shout at the Laundries.
The scuffle happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the report shows. Riches told police Zappacosta had walked up to him while he and Andra Griffin were trying to hand out wanted posters in the neighborhood.
Riches said Zappacosta confronted him about coming onto his property to hand out wanted posters the day before.
Zappacosta "began charging him while screaming at him," the report states.
Zappacosta shoved Riches in the chest "aggressively with two hands," sending Riches stumbling backwards, the report states.
Riches said Zappacosta swung at him with a punch, but missed, only catching a "glancing impact to the side of the witnesses's ear as his arm was coming down," the report shows.
When Riches said he was calling police, Zappacosta walked back to his home. Riches looked up property records to learn Zappacosta's name and reported it to police.
Several news cameras captured video of the brief incident, the report states.
After watching video of the incident, police arrested Zappacosta. His arraignment date is set for Oct. 21.
