Members of the North Port Library Board members celebrated a gala fashion show fundraiser featuring the city’s 60th diamond anniversary as the theme of the evening recently at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club in North Port. The board raised more than $15,000 to subsidize the library with children and adult programs. For more information, visit folofnorthport.com or find the Friends of the North Port Library on Facebook. See page 4C for more photos from the event.

sun photos By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

