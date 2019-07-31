Staff Report
NORTH PORT — It’s the last day of July — and the last day of Parks & Recreation Month.
With that fact established, North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its first “Game On” night from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenewood Ave.
The night, held in partnership with Team Doogie Sports and Social Club, will be “an evening fileld with fun and games.”
“Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy pick-up games of volleyball, kickball, or cornhole,” the city said in a news release.
Admission and activities are free. The city urged participants to wear active wear and bring along water.
“’Game On’ Night will be a great opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy the health benefits of the great outdoors while playing some casual games and meeting new people,” North Port Parks & Recreation Outreach Coordinator Laura Ansel said in the news release. “We’re excited to be partnering with Team Doogie to make this event possible and we invite everyone to visit a local park or recreation center where there are opportunities for all.”
The city of North Port has 24 local parks it encourages residents to check out.
Parks & Recreation Month is an initiative that began in 1985 by the National Recreation and Park Association “to promote the importance of parks and recreation in health and wellness, conservation and social equity, and to recognize the thousands of park and recreation employees who maintain our nation’s local and community parks,” the news release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.